Lionel Messi Miles Ahead Of Diego Maradona, Claims Former Real Madrid Star

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has claimed that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has ousted his Argentine countryman Diego Maradona as the greatest ever. There has been constant Messi vs Maradona debate over who amongst the two is better. Both Messi and Maradona have achieved immense success in their respective careers, compelling some serious Messi vs Maradona debates.

Lionel Messi vs Maradona: Antonio Cassano comments on debate

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano believes that Lionel Messi deserves to be crowned as the best football star ever. The striker claimed that Diego Maradona achieved immense success for four to five years. However, Messi has been doing the same consistently for the past 15 years.

Lionel Messi vs Maradona: Cassano favours Messi over Diego Maradona

Cassano cited Lionel Messi’s goalscoring numbers to prove his point. He claimed that Messi has scored 710 goals, while also bagging an amazing 300 assists in his career. When Messi plays, the game is already in his side’s favour, asserted the Italian international.

Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi: Cassano played against Messi

Cassano, 37, came up against Lionel Messi during his stint with Real Madrid between 2006 to 2008. The striker also puts Messi ahead of his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo Nazario. Cassano recalled an anecdote when he believed that Ronaldo was the 'God of Football'.

Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi: Ronaldo not better than Messi claims Cassano

Cassano revealed that Ronaldo once challenged the Real Madrid manager to take him off the field if he did not score twice within 15 minutes. The Brazilian did stand true to his words, netting twice. That moment, Cassano believed that Ronaldo was the God of Football. However, after watching Lionel Messi play, he discovered that the Argentine was better than the Brazilian legend.

Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Amid the Lionel Messi transfer rumours, a recent report suggests that the Barcelona captain might leave the club if they fail to sign Neymar. Messi’s contract includes a clause that could see him leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

