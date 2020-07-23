Liverpool Players emotionally Sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ After Lifting PL Title: Watch

Although Liverpool clinched the Premier League title nearly a month ago, the Reds put on a special night of celebrations at Anfield on Wednesday as the club finally got to experience lifting the trophy in celebration of their accomplishment. Liverpool signed off on their final home game of the season in style with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Frank Lampard's Chelsea. Following the title celebrations, the Liverpool players and staff decided to link up shoulder to shoulder and sing their club anthem: "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Liverpool Football Club.



Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Liverpool title celebrations: Players sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem

The Merseyside giant's title win could not have come during a stranger season as the coronavirus pandemic ensured fans were prohibited from joining the Liverpool title celebrations inside Anfield. Had the fans been present inside the iconic stadium, the players would be treated to a stirring rendition of the traditional club anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone". Although nothing could replicate the Scousers singing their lungs out from the stands, the players and staff members took up the charge of creating the atmosphere at Anfield.

There was an incredible atmosphere brewing in the red half of Merseyside by the time club captain Jordan Henderson joined his teammates on the podium at the Kop End to get his hands on the Liverpool trophy that had long evaded them. Then, in a decision that seemed to movingly incorporate the fans into the celebrations, the entire Liverpool squad and staff joined in arms to sing their hearts out to the club's anthem. Admittedly, not everyone was clear on each line of the song but it didn't stifle the emotion that came with singing the "You'll Never Walk Alone" chorus. Here is the footage of the Liverpool title celebrations and the players singing "You'll Never Walk Alone":

You'll Never Walk Alone 😭🏆 pic.twitter.com/XrGnEWsEgD — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) July 22, 2020

Liverpool trophy: Liverpool vs Chelsea highlights

The Liverpool title celebrations had already gotten their fireworks off when Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored stunning goals in the first half. Olivier Giroud pulled one back for the visitors before half-time but Roberto Firmino restored Liverpool's three-goal lead in the second half. Substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic nearly pulled off a dramatic comeback but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal just five minutes before full-time ensured the win for the hosts. The 5-3 win at Anfield was a fitting culmination to a season that has seen the Reds register wins against every side in the league while also paying ode to the roller-coaster heavy-metal brand of football that was seen in Jurgen Klopp's first few seasons in charge.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram