Liverpool Premier League 2020-21 Preview: Can Reds Retain The Title In An Intense Season?

Liverpool ended their 30-year drought for a league title last season and are soon about to discover that retaining the crown is going to be an even more challenging task. The Merseyside giants romped to the Premier League title last term with incredible style and endeavour, breaking multiple records along the way. However, it's quite possible that Jurgen Klopp's Reds might require a third successive season with over 90 points to retain their title. Here's a look at Liverpool's Premier League 2020-21 season preview ahead of their campaign that begins with a clash against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday, September 12.

The boss is BACK! 🙌



Join Jürgen’s first @PremierLeague press conference of the season, as we look ahead to our clash with @LUFC 💪 #LIVLEE

https://t.co/Y4vc26byuZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Premier League 2020-21: Liverpool season preview

"We will not be defending anything next season, we will attack it (league title) again", said Jurgen Klopp, less than a week after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions. Liverpool have raised the bar to significant heights and must now match their own standards. The only issue, so far, has been the lack of Liverpool transfers.

Despite pundits and fans stressing that the best period to capitalise on success is to strengthen while at the top, Liverpool have signed just one player this summer. Kostas Tsimikas arrived from Olympiacos and is expected to provide cover at left-back for Andrew Robertson. Although a deal for Bayern Munich's midfield gem Thiago Alcantara is reportedly still in the making, the other clubs that finished in the top four - Chelsea, Man United, and Man City - have made quality additions to their respective sides.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

The Community Shield defeat against Arsenal highlighted the fact that Liverpool are in need of some fresh blood and despite being one of the most feared teams in Europe, Liverpool's lack of signings might come back to haunt them. The Merseyside giants recorded 32 wins from their 38 games last season, scoring 85 goals and racked up 99 points.

Liverpool season preview: Sturdy defence and flying full-backs the key

Liverpool are still tipped as favourites to win the Premier League 2020-21 title and, having kept the tightest defence in the league last season, are bound to face a sterner test during the course of the upcoming campaign. Alisson Becker will be hoping to stay injury-free and if he does so, the Brazilian is expected to be in the running for the Golden Glove. Liverpool's record signing, Virgil van Dijk, has only grown in stature over the past few years and the entire team look a more solid unit with his presence in the backline. However, Liverpool's most creative players are their full-backs. Last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold (13) and Andrew Robertson (12) provided a total of 25 assists. Only Man City's Kevin De Bruyne got most assists than the two Liverpool full-backs.

ALSO READ: Premier League Matchday 1 Fixtures, Schedule, All You Need To Know Ahead Of The New Season

Liverpool's engine room: Workhorses in midfield

With Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum, Liverpool's midfield isn't flashy, but it gets the job done. Chasing down players with the press, hard in their tackling and chipping in with crucial goals, Liverpool's midfield does exactly what is required of them. Klopp also has the option of deploying Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri as established players from the bench to spark some creativity if required.

The lethal front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

With Salah, Mane and Firmino in the front line, Liverpool have prominent goalscorers. The two lightning-quick Africans usually manage to get the majority of the goals while Roberto Firmino takes up the role of a false number nine to create the opportunities. The trio managed to score a total of 46 goals between them and are bound to play crucial roles if Liverpool are to retain their title.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram