Premier League Matchday 1 Fixtures, Schedule, All You Need To Know Ahead Of The New Season

Just over a month after concluding the COVID-hit 2019-20 season, the Premier League is all set to commence its next season. While fans won't be allowed (likely for much of the 2020-21 campaign), this season will be business as usual, especially after the start-stop previous season.

All eyes will be on defending champions Liverpool, who, for the second summer running have made no major signing. This, while the rest of their competitors - particularly Manchester City and Chelsea - have thrown caution to the wind in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about the key fixtures from Premier League Matchday 1 as another potentially action-packed season gets underway:

Fulham vs Arsenal, Saturday, September 12

Fresh after winning the Community Shield, Mikel Arteta's men will be entering the new season full of confidence. Arteta was recently rewarded for his fine work at the Emirates as he was promoted from the role of head coach to first-team manager. Arteta has breathed new life into a previously hapless Arsenal, who appeared to flounder under his predecessor, Unai Emery. The Gunners have made key additions to their squad like signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and bringing Daniel Ceballos back on loan. Most importantly, the Gunners resolved the future of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who reportedly signed a three-year extension.

Arsenal will be up against Scott Parker's Fulham in the season opener. Parker took charge of Fulham just when the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League in 2019. Their former player did a fine job last season, bringing the London club to the top flight. Fulham have made decent signings during the transfer window, bringing in Kenny Tete from Lyon and signing Anthony Knockaert on a permanent deal. They are also looking to finalise a deal to bring in Alphonse Areola on loan from PSG.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Saturday, September 12

Liverpool will kick off their title defence at home against Leeds United, who will be returning to the top flight for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The match is dubbed as the clash of two tactical titans- Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa - both of whom are known for their counter-pressing philosophy. While Liverpool only added Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas to their ranks, Leeds made a plethora of acquisitions, including the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia in a club-record £26 million deal. Having enjoyed a long managerial career in Spain, France and Argentina, Saturday's game against Liverpool will be Bielsa's first game in charge in the Premier League.

Other key fixtures include Sunday's clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London and Monday night's game between Brighton and Chelsea. Manchester United and Manchester City both will not be in action this week, since both clubs were in action in the Europa League and Champions League last month.

Premier League Matchday 1 fixtures

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Fulham vs Arsenal, 5:00 pm IST

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, 7:30 pm IST

Liverpool vs Leeds United, 10:00 pm IST

Sunday, September 13, 2020

West Ham United vs Newcastle United, 12:30 am IST

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City, 6:30 pm IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, 9:00 pm IST

Monday, September 14, 2020

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10:30 pm IST

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea, 12:45 am IST

Premier League live stream details

Matches will be available for live streaming on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Several matches will also be broadcast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

