Liverpool Rule Out Re-signing Steven Gerrard To Lift First League Title In 30 Years

'Unprecedented' could be one among the array of words that will be used to describe Liverpool's title-winning season come May. The Reds are currently 22 points ahead of the chasing pack (read: Manchester City) and are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League games. Seven more wins in the league will haul them level with Arsene Wenger's Invincibles. However, Liverpool have been here before, standing on the cusp of ending their league title drought. The closest they came before last season was back in 2013/14, with one man leading the charge - club legend Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard to Liverpool: Peter Moore rules out club legend's return

Reading the words 'Steven Gerrard to Liverpool' in the headlines would have been exciting for Liverpool fans. Steven Gerrard is regarded as one of the greatest players to have missed out on lifting the Premier League trophy. However, any hopes that Reds fans will have harboured of the 'Steven Gerrard to Liverpool' story coming to fruition have been dealt a blow by Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore.

In an interview with a publication in Cape Town, Peter Moore listed out the stumbling blocks in the 'Steven Gerrard to Liverpool' move. The Liverpool chief executive noted that bringing Steven Gerrard to Liverpool is nigh impossible, considering that he is currently the manager of Scottish Premiership title contenders Rangers. Moore also laid out other roadblocks in bringing the Rangers manager back to Merseyside, stating that it would be cruel to ask any Liverpool player to miss out on a Premier League medal at the end of Liverpool's historic season.

While a 'We Go Again' moment is effectively ruled out, Steven Gerrard will be pleased with the Reds ending their 30-year wait for the Premier League. As things stand, Liverpool are unbeaten in the league, with their run stretching back to January 2019. Jurgen Klopp and his side will have the opportunity to make it 43 Premier League games unbeaten when Liverpool head to Carrow Road to face Norwich City this weekend.

