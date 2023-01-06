Liverpool Suffer Huge Blow As Key Player Set To Be Sidelined For Few Weeks, Klopp Confirms

Premier League giants Liverpool have suffered a massive blow in their fight for the top four as star defender Virgil van Dijk has been sidelined for a few weeks due to injury. Reds coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news ahead of the side's FA Cup clash against Wolves on Saturday night.

'Definitely out for few weeks': Klopp on Van Dijk's availability

In a conversation with Liverpoolfc.com, club coach Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Virgil van Dijk's injury after the Dutch international was taken off against Brentford before half-time due to a muscle complaint. "Virg was a surprise for us, obviously, a big blow. He didn’t feel a lot [at the time]. I took him off, actually, with no risk. In the end, the diagnosis was pretty harsh, but we talk about weeks [out] – more than a month," said Klopp when asked to give an update on his center-back's injury.

Klopp went on to add, "I hope it goes quick, but for now, he is not available. That’s how it is. We have other centre halves, as long as that’s the case everything is OK for the team. But for Virg, it’s harsh. He played an incredible amount of games over the last few years. We cannot use him on the pitch at least. Off the pitch, we will do that."

Cody Gakpo could make debut for Liverpool

While Liverpool fans would be disappointed to hear about the extent of the injury to Virgil van Dijk, they are likely to be delighted to know that Cody Gakpo is likely to make his debut for the club against Wolves. Speaking of the possibility of Gakpo making his debut in the FA Cup this weekend, Klopp said, "Yes, he is in contention. He will be involved in the squad, of course. How exactly we will have to decide in the next few hours, but that's fine."

The German manager went on to add, "First impressions of him are brilliant. With all these things, injured strikers and stuff like this, then you see a guy who is obviously a natural footballer on the pitch and knows where the goal is, it is a lift for everybody. So, that's cool and somehow he will be involved, definitely."