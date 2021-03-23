Liverpool Transfer News: Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Could Make A Move To Anfield

The latest Liverpool transfer news suggests that the Reds of Merseyside are interested in signing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Calciomercato, it is being rumoured that Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus at the end of the ongoing season and the defending Premier League champions have shown interest in fighting for the midfielder's signature.

Aaron Ramsey transfer: Former Arsenal midfielder to join Liverpool?

Aaron Ramsey has not had the best of starts as a Juventus midfielder since joining the Turin outfit in 2019 in a free transfer. He has been stuck to being a squad rotation player for the Italian outfit and was handed only 12 starts in the domestic league this season. The 30-year-old has not been able to cement a spot for himself in the Juventus midfield with head coach Andrea Pirlo preferring to play Rodrigo Bentancur or Arthur and Weston McKennie before him. Reports from Italian media and Juventus transfer news have now revealed that Arron Ramsey is open to leaving the reigning Serie A champions and could move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus is set to expire in June 2023, which could lead the Italian giants in looking to sell the Welshman at the end of the season. Juventus, who are currently stuck at the third position on the Serie A table will be looking to sell Ramsey off rather than leave him on a free transfer and recoup some money that they sent on his enormous wages with Premier League clubs reported to show heavy interest.

Liverpool and West Ham are rumoured to be the two Premier League outfits who will be looking for a midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window and are reported to be in the hunt for Ramsey's signature. The Reds of Merseyside are expected to bid adieu to Georginio Wijnaldum as the midfielder could part ways with Liverpool after seeing out his contract and heavily linked to switching clubs in the summer. Jurgen Klopp is expected to be preparing for a Georginio Wijnaldum-less midfield with the Dutchman reportedly joining FC Barcelona next season and teaming up with former national team boss Ronald Koeman at the Catalan club.

Ramsey has excelled in the English top tier during his decade year-long stint at Arsenal and will great signing for Liverpool who could get a proven Premier League talent as Wijnaldum's replacement. Liverpool will find themselves in a win-win situation and will be happy if they are able to land Aaron Ramsey as their new central midfielder, given the 30-year-old's quality at a bargain.