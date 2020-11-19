Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Keen On Coaching Mbappe Amid Transfer Links​​​​​​​

Premier League giants Liverpool are closely monitoring PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe’s situation at the Parc des Princes amid the transfer speculation around the World Cup winner. It is believed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to coach Mbappe and the Reds will make an attempt to lure the 21-year-old at Anfield next summer. Mbappe’s current deal with PSG expires in 2022 and the Frenchman is yet to commit his long term future at the French capital amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Italy Reaches Nations League Finals By Beating Bosnia 2-0

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Liverpool and Real Madrid to battle for PSG superstar?

According to the latest reports from Sport Witness, Liverpool are ‘ready to fight’ with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe next summer. Several reports have linked Mbappe to the Los Blancos after Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane revealed an admiration for his national compatriot. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer PSG Vinicius Jr. plus cash in exchange for Mbappe.

ALSO READ: Lukaku Scores Twice, Belgium Reaches Nations League's Finals

Liverpool transfer news: Reds to make an attempt to sign Mbappe

However, signing Mbappe won’t be easy for the 13-time European Champions as Liverpool are ‘going to give everything’ in their push to sign the PSG attacker. Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has been following Mbappe since 2016 and made a move for him the following year. But it was PSG who were then able to negotiate a loan move for Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2017 before making his transfer a permanent one in 2018.

NEW:



Liverpool are willing to fight for Kylian Mbappe’s signature next summer.



Jürgen Klopp has direct communication with Mbappe.



Liverpool’s interest attracts Mbappe.



[SPORT] pic.twitter.com/R6v7ZZ6nJa — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 18, 2020

Klopp has been in ‘direct contact’ with Mbappe since then. Earlier this year, in May, Mbappe confessed his admiration for Liverpool by labelling Klopp’s team as a “winning machine”. Reports from L’Equipe claim that PSG are preparing a new contract extension for Mbappe but it remains to be seen whether he will opt to sign a new deal amid the transfer speculation.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Star Forward Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Mbappe to Liverpool could mean losing one of the front three

For Mbappe to join Liverpool, it might also mean that the Reds would have to offload either one of Mane, Salah or Firmino. The revenue generated from merchandise sales of one of Liverpool’s front three could also potentially facilitate a move for the four-time Ligue 1 champion.

ALSO READ: Foden, Rice Score First England Goals In 4-0 Win Vs Iceland

Mbappe has broken the 30-goal mark in his previous two seasons at PSG and has established himself as one of the most prolific young attackers in the world. He has already scored seven goals and racked up four assists in six Ligue 1 appearances this term.

Image Credits – Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe Instagram