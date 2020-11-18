Liverpool's Star Forward Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association announced on Wednesday.

"Today, Mohamed Salah, the star of the national team and the English club Liverpool, made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive," Egyptian FA said in a statement in Arabic.

In fact, Liverpool's star forward was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Friday. The EFA had informed that Salah is asymptomatic and is coordinating with the team doctor.

In a statement released on Friday, the EFA said, "The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool was infected with the coronavirus, while other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team. Our is subject to further checks during the coming hours."

With Salah contracting COVID-19, the Liverpool forward is likely to miss the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on November 21 and the Champions League game against Atlanta on November 25. Apart from Sala, Thiago, Sadio Mane, and Xherdan Shaqiri are amongst other Liverpool players that have been sidelined due to the COVID-19.

Salah to miss three months of action?

As per certain reports, Mohamed Salah might miss a large chunk of Liverpool's 2020-21 campaign due to international call up. As the national sides are allowed to take three players over the age of 23 to the Tokyo Olympics, Mohamed Salah is all but guaranteed to travel with Egypt to next year's tournament. Moreover, with the African Cup of Nations being pushed to January - February 2021, Salah might miss playing in Red for 3 months. Jurgen Klopp may also have to cope without Sadio Mane and Naby Keita if they are chosen to represent Senegal and Guinea in the AFCON.

READ: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Might Miss Egypt's Next Fixture

Salah thanks his fans & well-wishers

On Tuesday, the Egyptian footballer took to the micro-blogging site and thanked all his fans as well as well-wishers or the supportive messages. At the same time, the 28-year-old also mentioned that he is confident of being back on the field soon.

I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon 💪 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

READ: Germany's 6-0 Loss In Spain Confirms National Team's Decline