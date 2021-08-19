Liverpool Turn Towards Robert Lewandowsi Amid Reports Of Him Looking For A New Challenge

The 2021 football transfer window has been one of the craziest as several big players have joined rival clubs. Perhaps the biggest transfer has undoubtedly been that of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona. Now another shocking development has appeared as Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is reportedly looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Lewandowski transfer news: Liverpool fans hoping for signing

Ever since reports emerged that Robert Lewandowski is looking for a new challenge, Liverpool fans have become hopeful that the mutual admiration of Jurgen Klopp and the Polish star will help the club sign him. Klopp previously described Lewandowski as the best player he had ever worked with, and it seems like the striker seconds his opinion. The Bayern Munich star credits Klopp for transforming him into one of the best players in the world.

While speaking to the Players’ Tribune in January, Lewandowski discussed the role Klopp made in helping him settle at Dortmund and improving his abilities. "I could talk to Jurgen about anything. I could trust him. He is a family man, and he has so much empathy for what goes on in your private life. Jurgen was not only a father figure to me. As a coach, he was like the 'bad' teacher. And I mean that in the best sense of the word."

The Polish star added, "You remember the bad teacher [at school], the one who was strict with you. The one who put pressure on you and did everything to get the best out of you. That’s the teacher who made you better, right? And Jurgen was like that. He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jurgen wanted A+ students. He didn’t want it for him. He wanted it for you. He taught me so much."

Polish star looking for a new challenge

According to a report by Sky Sports, even though Robert Lewandowski is happy at Bayern Munich, he will still relish a new challenge elsewhere. The 33-year old is believed to have a staggering valuation of £110 million, an amount only a few clubs are likely to be willing to pay. While Liverpool fans hope that the Polish star signs for them, it is unlikely that they will splash out such a high amount for an ageing striker considering the comments Jurgen Klopp has recently made about the Reds' prospective signings for this window.

Image: AP