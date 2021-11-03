Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

In a titanic Champions League clash, Liverpool will host La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for their group stage clash. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 4 at Anfield in Liverpool. The last time they faced each other Liverpool got the better of Madrid winning 3-2 after Antoine Griezmann was shown a red card.

Below, take a look at the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Jurgen Klopp will be without Naby Keita who picked up a hamstring injury in their match against Brighton, also missing are James Milner and Harvey Elliott. But Klopp will be boosted by the return of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Diego Simeone will be Stefan Savic's ban continues till Wednesday's game, while they will likely miss Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Geoffrey Kondogbia as well.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 4 at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3 at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, November 3 at Anfield in Liverpool.