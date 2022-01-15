Liverpool Vs Brentford Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK

Table-toppers Liverpool are poised to face bottom-placed Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. The Premier League match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both Liverpool and Brentford will enter the game with less-than-stellar performances in their last Premier League outings. While the Reds have failed to win any of their previous three Premier League games, the Bees were defeated 4-1 at Southampton on Tuesday night.

Liverpool vs Brentford: How to watch the match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the Premier League live can do so on the Star Sports Network. The match between Liverpool and Brentford will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live match scores can be followed on both teams' and the Premier League's social media accounts.

Liverpool vs Brentford: How to watch the match in UK?

Sky Sports Network has the right to live telecast Premier League matches in the United Kingdom. The network has a dedicated channel to live broadcast PL games in the country. fans can watch the Liverpool versus Brentford match on Sky Sports. The match will also be live-streamed across the region on the video-streaming platform, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky Group.

Liverpool vs Brentford: How to watch the match in US?

Premier League fans in the United States can watch the Liverpool versus Brentford match live on NBC. Football enthusiasts in the US can also access the match through Sling and FuboTV. Both channels are available with free trials, the subscriptions for which can be cancelled at any time.

Liverpool vs Brentford: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between both sides, Liverpool have an upper hand over Brentford with 9 wins in the last 16 encounters. Brentford have won three of those 16 games, while four matches have ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met in a Premier League match, it ended in a 3-3 draw

Liverpool vs Brentford: Prediction

The match between Liverpool and Brentford, according to football pundits, will most likely conclude in The Reds' favour since they will be playing at Anfield, their home ground. The match is expected to end with Liverpool winning 1-0, according to experts.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Starting line-ups

Liverpool's possible starting lineup: Alisson (Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

Brentford's possible starting lineup: Alvaro Fernandez (Gk); Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Ivan Toney.

Image: AP