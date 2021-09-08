Liverpool Vs Chelsea Aftermath: FA Fines Blues £25,000 For 'failing To Control Players'

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by England's Football Association (FA) after the club failed to control their players during their 1-1 draw against Premier League rivals Liverpool. Referee Anthony Taylor sent off Reece James after the defender attempted a goal-line clearance with the ball hitting his arm. Thomas Tuchel's side were left furious as they had arguments with the referee even after the half-time whistle was blown.

However, with Chelsea having admitted that they lost control of their players, FA has fined them significantly. The Liverpool vs Chelsea clash ended with both teams sharing the spoils as Kai Havertz's opener in the 22nd minute was cancelled out by Mohammed Salah's equalizer just before halftime. Salah scored from the resulting penalty that was awarded because of James' handball.

FA fines Chelsea £25,000

The FA released an official statement to outline the reasons for fining Chelsea £25,000. The statement read, "Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021. The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."

Chelsea to face Aston Villa next in Premier League

Chelsea will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League this Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on September 11 from Stamford Bridge. With Reece James sent off in the last match, the defender will require to serve a one-match suspension.

Liverpool to face Leeds United next in Premier League

Liverpool will next face Leeds United in the Premier League this Sunday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM IST on September 12 from Elland Road. However, the Reds may need to face Leeds without their Brazilian trio of Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino.

Premier League standings: Chelsea and Liverpool level on points

After three Premier League games, both Chelsea and Liverpool are level on points. So far this season, The Blues have registered wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Reds have registered wins over Norwich City and Burnley.