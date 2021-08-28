Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday, August 28, 10 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 3. Liverpool have started their season winning against Norwich City and Burnley, while Chelsea having beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal in addition to having won the UEFA Super Cup. Both the teams have scored five goals across their two games without letting in any. Here is how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The Reds have lost just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings against Chelsea. The previous meeting between the two Premier League ended in a 1-0 victory for Chelsea courtesy to a goal from Mason Mount.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Team News

Chelsea will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, after the duo tested positive for COVID-19, while Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and James Milner are out injured. N'Golo Kante came off the bench for Chelsea last time and will be in for a start, while Andrew Robertson who was on the bench is likely to return to the playing XI

Possible starting line-ups

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Premier League Match Live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool vs Chelsea match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 pm IST

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: AP