Liverpool Vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp's Men Look To Maintain Unbeaten Run In Merseyside Derby

European champions Liverpool host arch-rivals Everton at Anfield on December 4, 2019 on Matchday 15 in the English Premier League. Liverpool are unbeaten in the English top-flight this year and are on track to win the Premier League under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. Here is our take on both teams ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Marco Silva talks up Liverpool challenge ahead of Merseyside derby

🗣 | MS: "We must go there and embrace the challenge with big courage, like we did last season. We haven't won there for a long time - it's a great opportunity for us to change that. It can have a very good impact." #LIVEVEhttps://t.co/D0zmQDk4Pw — Everton (@Everton) December 3, 2019

Liverpool vs Everton: Everton face a tough challenge as they take on Liverpool

Everton have been an underperforming team in the ongoing English Premier League season. The Toffees went big in the summer transfer window bringing in the likes of Moise Kean, Djibril Sidibe, Alex Iwobi and Jean Gbamin. However, with just 14 points from 14 matches this season, Everton coach Marco Silva is rumoured to be heading for the exit at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking good at the top of the English Premier League table with a mammoth 40 points from 14 games. Barring the injury to Fabinho, Liverpool's main squad does not look fatigued at this stage of the 2019-20 season. Can Jurgen Klopp and Co. aim for the coveted treble this year?

Throwback to Divock Origi's strike against Everton in 2017

"Divock Origi gives Liverpool daylight on derby day!"



⏪ A look back at our win over @Everton from 2017 👌 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/qVWPrj0R4d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2019

