FA Cup Draw: Liverpool Face Everton, Manchester United Take On Wolves

The Emirates FA Cup Round 3 draw for the current season took place on December 2, 2019. The matches will be played between January 3-6, 2020. Manchester City had defeated Watford last season to clinch the FA Cup for the sixth time. This season, champions Manchester City will host League Two side Port Vale on January 4, 2020 at the Etihad stadium.

Here are some of the key fixtures from the #EmiratesFACup third round 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R9pDo0PcD2 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2019

Liverpool will play against Everton

Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to Everton for their clash in the FA Cup on January 4, 2020. Another exciting match will be hosted by Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester United on January 4. Arsenal will host Leeds United at the Emirates on the same day, while Chelsea will play against Nottingham Forest at the Stamford Bridge.

Here is the complete draw

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

