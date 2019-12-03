FA Cup Draw: Liverpool Face Everton, Manchester United Take On Wolves

The Emirates FA Cup Round 3 draw for the current season took place on December 2, 2019. The matches will be played between January 3-6, 2020. Manchester City had defeated Watford last season to clinch the FA Cup for the sixth time. This season, champions Manchester City will host League Two side Port Vale on January 4, 2020 at the Etihad stadium.
Here are some of the key fixtures from the #EmiratesFACup third round 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R9pDo0PcD2— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2019
Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to Everton for their clash in the FA Cup on January 4, 2020. Another exciting match will be hosted by Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester United on January 4. Arsenal will host Leeds United at the Emirates on the same day, while Chelsea will play against Nottingham Forest at the Stamford Bridge.
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham United
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough United
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
