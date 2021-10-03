Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL 2021 Match In India, UK, US?

In a battle of the elites, Liverpool prepare to take on direct title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 3, at Anfield in Liverpool. Both of them have a point to prove as they look to get one better over the other in an attempt to win the Premier League. A win would obviously not guarantee any team a straight road to being crowned champions but it will boost their chances significantly.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively. The Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League match can also be viewed using the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League

How to live stream Liverpool vs Manchester City EPL match in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 3, at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 4:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) at Anfield in Liverpool.

Image: AP