Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Top 5 Memorable Clashes In Premier League

Liverpool are all set to face Manchester City in their English Premier League 2021-22 clash on Sunday at the Anfield Stadium. City head into the match, having won their previous Premier League match 0-1 to Chelsea on September 25, whereas Liverpool drew their previous match to Brentford 3-3 on the same day. In the Premier League 2021-22 points table, Liverpool find themselves in second place with four wins and two losses, in six matches till now. At the same time, the defending champions of the current season, Manchester City are placed at sixth in the standings with four wins, 1 loss, and a draw, so far.

Manchester City’s win against Liverpool 2-1 on January 4, 2019

Heading into the match, both these teams were the top two sides in the tournament, with Chelsea seven points ahead of City. As Liverpool travelled to Manchester with need only a draw, City needed a win to save the championship. In the match, Sergio Aguero opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring a goal in the 40th minute and handed City the lead. Roberto Firmino replied with a goal at the 64th minute for Liverpool, but, courtesy of Leroy Sane’s strike at the 72nd minute, City won the match 2-1.

Liverpool’s win against Manchester City 3-1 on November 10, 2019

This was the last match before the COVID-19 pandemic when Liverpool and City faced each other in front of the audience. In the match, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Mane scored goals for Liverpool in the 6th, 13th, and 51st minute, taking the score to 3-0, before City replied with a goal in the 78th minute. Bernardo Silva scored the lone goal for City.

Liverpool’s win against Manchester City 4-3 on January 14, 2018

By the time City arrived at the Anfield Stadium, Chelsea had acquired the services of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton; however, he didn’t appear in the match because of a hamstring issue. During the match, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane, and Salah earned the 4-3 win for Liverpool, as City fell back despite goals from Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, and IIkay Gundogan.

Manchester City and Liverpool’s 1-1 draw on March 19, 2017

In the match being played at the Etihad Stadium, everything from speed to skill sets was on display from both sides. James Milner scored the opening goal of the match for the visitors by a penalty chance at the 51st minute, as Liverpool levelled the score, courtesy of Aguero’s goal at the 69th minute.

Manchester City’s win against Liverpool 5-0 on September 9, 2017

In the first clash for both teams against one another in the 2017 season, City dominated Liverpool at their home. Aguero opened the scoresheet at the 24th minute for City as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals at the 45+6’ and after the half time at 53rd minute of the game. Leroy Sane then added to the score by scoring two goals, at the 77th minute and at the injury time of the match. Adding to Liverpool's woes, Mane was shown a red card at the 37th minute of the game.

Image: AP/ Facebook- Liverpool FC