Liverpool Vs Man United Best Moments: From Torres Vs Vidic To Berbatov's Hat-trick

Liverpool vs Manchester United has, more often than not, involved fireworks of the footballing kind. A rivalry that involves two of the most successful teams in English football will once again be reignited when Manchester United visit Anfield on Sunday, January 19. While Manchester United may have had the upper hand over Liverpool in recent years, this season is another matter altogether. As the Premier League gets ready to witness the headline fixture of the weekend, here is a look at the top five moments from the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry.

2009: Fernando Torres vs Nemanja Vidic

Fernando Torres was at the peak of his powers in his first couple of seasons with Liverpool. Few Premier League strikers had the finishing abilities that Fernando Torres displayed back then. In one meeting at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United up with a penalty early on. However, Fernando Torres had other ideas. The Spanish striker wrestled his way through the Man United defence, leaving Nemanja Vidic trailing in his smoke as he slotted past Edwin van der Sar.

2009: Steven Gerrard kisses the camera, putting Liverpool 2-1 up

In the same game, moments after Fernando Torres pounced on Nemanja Vidic's mistake, it was Patrice Evra's turn to register an error. Evra's rash challenge on Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard led to the referee awarding a penalty. Steven Gerrard duly put the ball past Van der Sar to put Liverpool in the lead. But the Liverpool captain wasn't done. Having put Liverpool ahead, Gerrard raced to the cameras at the corner of Old Trafford, kissing the camera filming his celebration. The moment would go down as one of the most iconic moments in their rivalry.

2015: Juan Mata stuns Anfield with bicycle kick

Louis van Gaal's first trip to Anfield was a productive one, by all means. Juan Mata scored the first goal of the game, following which Brendan Rodgers decided to bring on Steven Gerrard. Just 38 seconds after coming on, the Liverpool captain was issued a red card. Juan Mata then pounced on Angel Di Maria's cross to score what would be one of the most eye-catching goals ever scored against Liverpool.

2010: Dimitar Berbatov registers first hat-trick of his Man United career

Manchester United entered into the game on the back of a shocking defeat to Everton. However, under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United were prone to producing moments of magic. Dimitar Berbatov was the destroyer-in-chief this time. The former Tottenham man scored the first hat-trick of his Manchester United career to hand the Red Devils the win. Sir Alex Ferguson then famously said he believed his side could have scored ten on the night.

2018: Xherdan Shaqiri puts Jose Mourinho out of business

Jose Mourinho is arguably one of the most accomplished managers in the world. His Premier League spells have, more often than not, resulted in either a Premier League title or domestic cup victories. At Manchester United, however, Mourinho could only deliver the Europa League. December at Anfield proved to be the final nail in his coffin. A quickfire double from Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane's perfect volley condemned Manchester United to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield. Days later, Jose Mourinho was facing the exit door.

