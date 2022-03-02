Liverpool Vs Norwich City Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, US & UK?

After an impressive record-extending ninth EFL Cup win, Liverpool are all set to host Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:45 AM IST on March 3.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's domestic league, here is a look at how to watch FA Cup live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream details.

Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in the US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition from the first round to the final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+ which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The Liverpool vs Norwich City match will begin live at 3:15 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2.

Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 9:15 PM BST on Wednesday, March 2.

Liverpool vs Norwich City team news

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones; Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Norwich City predicted starting line-up: Angus Gunn; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Kenny McLean, Matthias Normann, Pierre Lees-Melou; Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica