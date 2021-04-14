Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Liverpool will square off against Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield on Wednesday, April 14. Los Blancos travel to Merseyside boasting a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid, where Vinicius Junior bagged a brace and Marco Asensio capitalised on a defensive error to put the visitors firmly in control. The 2nd leg clash between the European giants is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream details and Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: Champions League QF 2nd leg preview

Liverpool put an end to their torrid run at Anfield last weekend. The Reds earned their first league win at home this year when they beat Aston Villa 2-1, thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's late stunner. The Merseyside outfit are sixth in the league standings but still in the hunt for a top-four finish. However, their focus will be on Real Madrid as they aim to overturn a two-goal deficit against the Spanish giants on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are coming off another sensational result as they beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at the weekend. Zinedine Zidane's side moved into second on the LaLiga standings and are now only one point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. However, now another tough challenge at Anfield awaits.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news, injuries and suspensions

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson are ruled out due to injuries. Sadio Mane was benched at the weekend and is expected to return to the starting line-up on Wednesday. Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are all tipped to start as Klopp's side chase the game.

For Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez joins the injury list along with Dani Carvajal (hamstring) and Ramos (calf). Varane is still ruled out due to COVID-19 while Eden Hazard didn't make it to the travelling squad as well. Karim Benzema is expected to lead the attack for the visitors.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction

Liverpool have only ever lost 11 home matches in the Champions League, but five of those have come against Spanish opposition, and they have only progressed twice in 13 attempts after losing the first leg by two goals. Our Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Liverpool, but Real Madrid to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Champions League live telecast India: Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live?

The Champions League live telecast India will be on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

