Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in a much anticipated Champions League round of 16 tie at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds have put on a break to their horrendous form to some extent with back-to-back wins against Everton and Newcastle United while Real Madrid have been on a two-match winning run in la Liga. The match will start on Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST.

Liverpool's current display could coincide with Madrid's shaky form as despite their recent wins the Spanish giants could face difficulties in Merseyside. But their undisputable Champions League domination in recent times could help them out this time as they have always been an entirely different entity in this premier European competition.

When and Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match in the UK?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Thursday.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match in the US?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid can be watched live on CBS Sports in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 3:00 PM on Thursday.