Champions League: Will Karim Benzema Feature In Liverpool Vs Real Madrid? Here’s An Update

Real Madrid will kick off their Round of 16 campaign at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season, with the Leg 1 match against Liverpool on Tuesday night. The La Liga giants have traveled to the Anfield Stadium with a full-power squad, which also features Balon d’Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema. However, there were questions over the 35-year-old participation in the Champions League clash, as he missed Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

While Rodrygo started in place of the French striker against Osasuna, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the pre-match press conference on Monday and provided a major update about the player. Speaking to the reporters, Ancelotti revealed that he was only managing Benzema’s minutes ahead of the crucial UCL tie. Benzema notably missed France’s campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar due to a knee injury.

Is Karim Benzema fit to play the Champions League match for Real Madrid?

As reported by Mirror, Real Madrid coach Ancelotti said, “I see Benzema looking well. Tomorrow he will start”. Benzema scored a total of 15 goals in 12 games in the Champions League 2022-23 and helped Los Blancos to win their 14th UCL title. He has scored 11 goals in 13 La Liga games this season but is yet to match his tally of 44 goals in the 2021-22 season, which earned him the prestigious Balon d’Or 2022 trophy.

Meanwhile, Madrid will be without two of their key players during their trip to Liverpool. Midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni are the two players that are set to miss the exciting match due to fitness issues. Here’s a look at the 23-man Real Madrid squad for the Champions League Round of 16 match against Liverpool.

Real Madrid squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Álvaro

Liverpool squad: