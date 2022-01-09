Liverpool Vs Shrewsbury: How To Watch FA Cup 2021-22 Match In India, US And UK?

Liverpool is all set to face Shrewsbury in the third round match of the FA Cup 2021-22 stadium on Sunday at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. This will be the third occasion both teams will lock horns in the FA Cup after Liverpool previously eliminated Shrews from the fourth round of the tournament in the 1995-96 and the 2019-20 edition of the tournament. The home team of Sunday’s clash, Liverpool have progressed from nine out of their last 10 FA Cup thor round matches, while they lost 2-1 to the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2018-19 season.

At the same time, Shrewsbury have been eliminated from the tournament by Premier League opponents for a total of five-time put off the last six seasons. Three of those matches were replayed, while they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the third round last season. Meanwhile, Shrewsbury has won their last two away fixtures of the FA Cup this season, however, they are yet to win three games in a row at away venues. The visitors head into the match, after winning 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in the Football League One, while the hosts play the match after drawing their Premier League 2021-22 game against Chelsea, 2-2 on January 2.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup match: Live Streaming details in India and UK

Football fans in India, unfortunately, won't be able to watch the live telecast of the match, as Sony Network presenter Manas Singh cited Liverpool’s announcement for the match. The club had announced that the broadcasters in the United Kingdom(UK) won’t be telecasting the match. However, interested football fans can still view the live updates of the match on the official social media handle of Liverpool. The match is scheduled to begin from the Anfield Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday in India and at 2:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup match: Live Streaming details in the US

Soccer fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup match by tuning into the live telecast on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM on Sunday in the US.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup match: Possible playing line-ups

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Morton, Milner; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup: Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Bennett, Vela, Davis, Leahy; Whalley; Bowman, Bloxham

(Image: AP)