Liverpool Were Annoyed At Barcelona's Attempts To Sign Coutinho, Leaked Emails Reveal

Following the departure of Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona identified Philippe Coutinho to run riot on the left flank at the Camp Nou. However, the club could not land him in the summer of 2017, though they ultimately got their hands on the Brazilian superstar in January, the next year, amid struggles with Liverpool. A series of leaked emails have now revealed the extent at which the Reds were annoyed with the Catalan giants while negotiating for Coutinho.

Also Read | Firmino hails former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, calls Brazil playmaker a 'Magician'

Barcelona looked to replace Neymar with Coutinho

Barcelona were keen on signing Coutinho when Neymar's transfer rumours began doing the rounds, in an attempt to convince him to continue at the Camp Nou. The winger ultimately joined the Parc des Princes outfit, forcing Barcelona to pursue Coutinho as his replacement.

A summer move in 2017 could not materialise, but Barcelona did not give on their pursuit of the then Liverpool midfielder. Coutinho, who was keen on a move to LaLiga, began pressuring the club to reach an agreement with the Catalan giants. He was finally sold for a reported fee of £140 million.

Also Read | Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to battle rivals Tottenham over Philippe Coutinho transfer

Barcelona leaked emails suggest Liverpool's annoyance with Coutinho transfer talks

Leaked emails, via Football Leaks and Der Spiegel, suggest the efforts put in by Barcelona in signing Coutinho in 2017. The first bid stood at £72 million, with Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards responding that the player was not for sale, further insisting he had signed a contract extension sometime back.

Barcelona weren't keen on giving up on their pursuit and offered an improved deal estimated at £90 million in transfer fees, along with £40 million in bonuses. But Edwards had a harsh reply for Barcelona, warning them not to stalk their player, both privately and publicly.

Also Read | Liverpool set to receive ANOTHER £5m after Koeman's decision to keep Coutinho at Barcelona

Coutinho stats yet to resonate with his transfer fee

Edwards' harsh words still could not deter Barcelona, who presented a third offer. More so, the club prepared a contract dated August 31, 2017, with Coutinho's worth estimated at £115 million. The Camp Nou outfit also offered to pay £10 million in bonus to his agent if the transfer fee was less than £100 million upfront. Although the Anfield outfit did not give in to Barcelona's demands that summer, a deal was agreed upon in January 2018 for his transfer.

However, his Barcelona move has not lived up to the hype yet with the Brazilian even departing on a loan deal with European champions Bayern Munich. Coutinho's stats with Barcelona stand at 22 goals with 14 assists in 82 appearances across all competitions, even as he struggles to establish himself under Ronald Koeman.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Latest on Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi

Image courtesy: Philippe Coutinho Instagram