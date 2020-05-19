Liverpool Will Lift First Premier League Title Since 1990 Albeit Without Fans At Parade

After an agonising 30-year wait to lift the league title in England's top flight, Liverpool will finally be given the opportunity to end their wait when the season returns. The havoc caused by coronavirus postponed the realisation of Liverpool's dream of ending their league title drought. However, Liverpool fans can heave a sigh of relief as the Premier League is reportedly set to return in June. Liverpool are 25 points clear in the top of the table and need just to wins to seal the title and start drawing up plans for a Liverpool Premier League parade. It is reported that FA has promised the Reds that they will be granted permission to lift the Premier League title, albeit behind closed doors.

Also Read | Premier League Return: Games Might Reportedly Be Played Behind Closed Doors For 1 Year

A new week ahead 🙌



Stay safe, Reds 👊 pic.twitter.com/188HdHwvq6 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 18, 2020

Liverpool Premier League parade to be held without the fans

Jurgen Klopp's side need just two wins to clinch their first Premier League title in what was on course to be a historic campaign. However, Reds fans will not be able to witness their side lift the Premier League title in the stadium as the games are scheduled to be played behind closed doors. Nevertheless, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has reportedly promised the club that they will be handed the Premier League title in the right manner.

Also Read | Premier League Return: Players Concerned Over Treatment Amid 15-minute Therapy Time Limit

Premier League chief on Liverpool Premier League parade

Richard Masters, in an interview with The Sun, stated: "If at all possible, yes, there will be a ceremony and they will pass the trophy round. We would like to have a trophy presentation to give the players and staff the moment they have worked so hard for. So we would try and do it unless it wasn’t possible because of safety concerns. From a planning perspective, we are focused on finishing the 2019-20 season, but we also have to plan for all eventualities."

Also Read | Spurs' Harry Kane Wants Assurances Before Premier League Return

Plans to move ahead with Premier League return without fans

The Premier League return is reportedly scheduled on June 12 with clubs set to return to training this week. Premier League officials are considering using fake crowd noise inside the stadiums to help the viewers get a similar experience as that of a crowded stadium. Germany's Bundesliga resumed this past weekend without any hitches. All the games were played without the presence of the fans with substitutes on the bench also maintaining social distancing as per the government's guidelines.

Also Read | Premier League Return: Clubs To Reportedly Undertake 1000 Coronavirus Tests This Week