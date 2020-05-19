Premier League Return: Clubs To Reportedly Undertake 1000 Coronavirus Tests This Week

Premier League clubs will carry out 1000 coronavirus tests this week under the Project Restart as they take steps to ensure a Premier League return in June. It is reported that the Premier League players will have to abide by strict protocols that will see them undergo coronavirus tests twice a week until the competition ends.

Also Read | Premier League return: UK government gives go-ahead, league likely to resume from June 1

Premier League return: Premier Clubs vote for Phase 1 training

To mark #MentalHealthWeek, we’re hosting a range of Q&A sessions on the steps we can take to keep our minds healthy 🧠



We’ll be joined by Dr Jonny Bloomfield, a sleep expert, who has helped #PL stars rest easy



📆 Tues 19 May

⏰ 16:00 BST

❓ Submit your questions below pic.twitter.com/sUVZ86qRc6 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2020

In a meeting held on Monday, representatives of 20 Premier League clubs have voted in favour of returning to training under Phase 1 of the Project Restart protocol. The Phase 1 Project Restart training protocol will see players return to training either individually or in groups of 5, while also ensuring contactless sessions. Premier League clubs might return to training from Tuesday.

Also Read | Premier League return engulfed in fresh doubts as London Mayor says "it is too early"

Premier League return: Premier Clubs to return to training on Tuesday

According to Mirror, Premier clubs have an option to return to training on Tuesday or later. However, most clubs are in favour of returning to training from Tuesday. Players will be tested for coronavirus before they return to training, something that was seen in LaLiga as well as in Bundesliga.

Premier League return: Premier League testing to cost £4 million

It is reported that the tests will be carried out under the watch of the Premier League. The Premier League will also bear the entire cost of £4 million ($4.9 million) for testing the players under Project Restart. The testing will be carried out with equipment procured from Hong Kong firm Prenetics, which shall abide by the Government of UK’s protocol. The players will be given strict guidelines for training sessions, including a warning not to spit during training sessions.

Also Read | Premier League return: No tackling, regular testing and other restrictions for players

Premier League return: Premier League clubs Watford, Arsenal delay testing

Premier League side Watford have reported a delay in conducting tests on their players. However, they expect to return to training on Wednesday. Arsenal too will be hoping to complete the testing of club players by Tuesday and hope to return within 24 hours i.e. by Wednesday.

Premier League return: Premier League clubs convinced of safety

Earlier, the players, managers and the medical staff had all raised concerns over the safety of their health. It, however, now appears, that the league chiefs have succeeded in convincing them of their safety, with a vast majority of players likely to return for Phase 1 of the training this week.

Also Read | Premier League return: Players concerned over treatment amid 15-minute therapy time limit

Coronavirus update in the UK

According to The Guardian, 246,000 have contracted the deadly virus in the recent round of coronavirus updates in the UK. Approximately, 34,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. On the other hand, the global death toll has risen to 318,000.