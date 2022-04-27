Liverpool's Sadio Mane Explains How Players Are Cared For During 'rough Period' Of Ramadan

Even though Liverpool continues to chase the elusive quadruple this season, players observing Ramadan are yet well taken care of despite the team's busy schedule. Reds star Sadio Mane explained in a recent conversation how coach Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the coaching staff have altered the training schedule to help accommodate the needs of players like him.

Mane explains how players are taken care of during Ramadan

While speaking to beIN Sports, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane said, "It’s not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan isn’t easy at all. But before Ramadan, we tried to talk to the captain and tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule? We train in the morning. It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home."

The Senegalese added, "If you train around two or three it’s going to be tough. They said yes and I think that made it easier. We are trying to do our best. Gameday is something else but with Ramadan it’s tough. Liverpool tried to make everything easier for us. We spoke with our nutritionist, especially before the game she did everything easier for us."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Reds have several stars who are observing Ramadan, a festival where practising Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for the entirety of a month. This year, the festival is observed from April 1 to May 1. The star Senegalese winger was speaking on the eve of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Villarreal.

The last time we faced @VillarrealCF in a European semi-final ⏪



A big Anfield night 😍💫 #LIVVIL pic.twitter.com/AMR9kUaldZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2022

With Jurgen Klopp's side still in the hunt for the quadruple this season, giving such care to players observing Ramadan is even more commendable by Liverpool. The Reds have already won the EFL Cup when they defeated Chelsea earlier in the season and are still very much in the hunt for the rest of the three trophies.

When it comes to the UEFA Champions League, they have reached the last four. As for the FA Cup, they have reached the final and are set to play against Chelsea later in the season. And that is not it as they are still in the hunt for the Premier League as well. They are currently in second place and trail leaders Manchester City by a point, with five games remaining in the season.