Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Mimics Kylian Mbappe After Scoring Vs Leicester City

Liverpool played against Leicester City in the Premier League, scoring four past their opponents at the King Power Stadium. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in the 78th minute of the match, and his celebrations have become a talking point. Liverpool have now extended their lead to 13 points in the Premier League after that win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored once along with two assists for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the man of the night, providing two assists while also scoring once for the Reds. After his goal, Arnold copied PSG striker Kylian Mbappe’s signature celebration. He also posted the same on Twitter with the caption “Anything Mbappe can do’. The right-back has scored twice in the Premier League along with 8 assists so far in the season.

Roberto Firmino scored twice against Leicester City

Bobby's second goal tonight was the 500th we've scored under Jürgen Klopp in all comps 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qLijSmIh8u — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2019

Roberto Firmino scored twice for the Reds along with a penalty kick from James Milner. Leicester City could not dominate the League leaders and went on to concede four goals. Firmino's brace means that the Brazilian has now scored 6 goals along with 4 assists in 18 Premier League appearances and a total of 8 goals, 9 assists across all competitions.

Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool had earlier won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar for the first time by defeating Flamengo in extra-time. Liverpool’s victory against Leicester City means that they are now at the top of the Premier League with 52 points. They have a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester and a 14-point lead over Manchester City. Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

