Leicester's Rodgers Rallies For Supporters' Help During Liverpool Match

Ahead of the high-profile clash against Liverpool, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that the supporters are 'absolutely critical' for the team and that they'll give an additional push needed for the win. Leicester City are currently second in the Premier League table behind Liverpool.

Rodgers said, "We aim on the pitch to fight as hard as we possibly can for the result and that synergy between that fight and the noise from the stands is absolutely critical for us. So, the King Power’s an amazing stadium when we get it going and it’s that combination with the two. We’ll be fighting hard on the pitch in order to do that. If we can get that from the stands, to help us with the amazing support that we’ve had, then that combination can hopefully lead us to a great result."

On the match itself, Rodgers said, "Well, we had a really good game up at Anfield against them earlier on in the season. Of course, we [had] to defend well, but we should have come out of that game with a draw. I think it’s a combination of everything. You need to be at the very best level in your game. Obviously, we’re playing at home, so the intensity of the crowd can really help us as well and, when the opportunities come, you have to be able to take those opportunities, as well as defending well. So, it’s a combination of mini facets in the game that you need to be at a really high level in and that’s what we aim to do."

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that his team will not be jaded after the travel, jet lag, and the CWC matches. He claimed that instead, his team will be focused on getting a result.

