Lorient Vs PSG LIVE Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Paris Saint-Germain will be up against FC Lorient in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir Stadium in Lorient, France. Lorient play the home game on Wednesday night, as per local time, on the back of an eight-game losing streak as they haven't won a single Ligue-1 match ever since defeating Nice 1-0, back in September. Since then, the team has played a total of twelve matches, out of which nine have been defeats.

On the other hand, PSG face Lorient as the current Ligue 1 points table toppers, having defeated Monaco 2-0 in their last match on December 13. Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, PSG stand first in the standings with a total of 14 wins, three draws, and one defeat to their name in 18 matches. Whereas, Lorient sit in the bottom the last position in the standings, having won only three matches so far while they have gone on to draw six matches and lose nine.

How to watch Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 match, on the live broadcast by Viacom 18. In order to watch the live telecast of the match, fans can tune in to the Colors channel. TV5 Monde will also telecast the match on selective DTH operators. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Voot Select and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday from the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir Stadium.

How to watch Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch the Lorient vs PSG match by tuning in to the beIN Sports USA. The match will be streamed live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM on Wednesday in the US from the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir Stadium

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch the Lorient vs PSG match live, can tune in to the live telecast by BT Sport. The live streaming of the match will be available on the app of BT Sport. The match will start from the State Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir at 8:00 PM on Wednesday in the UK.

