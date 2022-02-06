LOSC Lille  Vs PSG: How To Watch Ligue 1 LIVE In India, UK And US?

LOSC Lille will welcome PSG to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the game week 23 of the Ligue 1 on Monday, February 07 at 1:15 am IST. PSG are placed 1st in the table and are sitting comfortably at the top with 53 points from 22 games with the 2nd placed team 10 points behind them while LOSC Lille is placed 11th in the Ligue 1 standings having won eight, drawn eight and lost six and sit with 32 points.

Here is all you need to know about the LOSC Lille vs PSG game including Team news and PSG vs LOSC Live Stream details.

LOSC Lille vs PSG Team News

In terms of team news, LOSC Lille Orestis Karnezis is injured while Timothy Weah has just returned from international duty and

As for PSG, Neymar and Georginio Wijnaldum are both out injured while Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are away on international duty.

LOSC vs PSG Possible starting line-ups

LOSC Lille Predicted XI: Ivo Grbic; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

PSG Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

LOSC vs PSG LIVE Stream: Where to watch the Ligue 1 clash in India, UK and US?

Fans wondering how to watch the Ligue 1 clash between LOSC Lille and PSG live in India can tune in to MTV's VH1 channel. The LOSC Lille and PSG match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams, as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on beIN Sports USA or live stream it on fuboTV or Fanatiz USA while those in the UK can watch the game live on BT Sport 3 or stream it on the BT Sport app.

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

Date: Monday, 7th February 2022

Time: 1:15 am IST (7th February, 8:45 pm local time)

Image: AP