LU Vs CHL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Leeds United, the newly-promoted side to the Premier League will square off against Charlton Athletic FC. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 22 (Thursday, for Indian viewers). Here is the LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction, LU vs CHL Dream11 team news, match prediction and LU vs CHL live schedule.

LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction: LU vs CHL live schedule

Venue: Elland Road

Date: Wednesday, July 22 (Thursday for Indian viewers)

Time: 12 am IST

LU vs CHL live: LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction and preview

Leeds United have already qualified to play for the Premier League next season, occupying the top spot in the Championship table. Leeds have bagged 90 points in 45 games this season. Marcelo Bielsa's side won the previous game against Derby County 3-1, taking the field to a guard of honour. On the other hand, Charlton are placed 21st in the Championship standings with 48 points in all. The previous game against Wigan Athletic ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction: LU vs CHL Dream11 team news

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Kiko Casilla, Bryce Hosannah, Oliver Casey, Leif Davis, Robbie Gotts, Pascal Struijk, Gaetano Berardi, Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz, Jordan Stevens, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich, Conor Shaughnessy, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa, Ouasim Bouy, Pablo Hernandez, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Patrick Bamford

Charlton Athletic FC: Dillon Phillips, Ben Amos, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Naby Sarr, Adam Matthews, Tom Lockyer, Ben Purrington, Chris Solly, Jason Pearce, Lewis Page, Adedeji Oshilaja, Josh Cullen, Andre Green, Jonathan Williams, Darren Pratley, Aiden McGeady, Sam Field, Erhun Oztumer, Jake Forster-Caskey, George Lapslie, Alfie Doughty, Albie Morgan, James Vennings, Macauley Bonne, Lyle Taylor, Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Josh Davison

LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction: LU vs CHL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Naby Sarr, Jason Pearce

Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Darren Pratley, Andre Green

Forwards: Macauley Bonne (c), Lyle Taylor, Ian Poveda (vc)

LU vs CHL live: LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Leeds United: Jack Harrison, Ian Poveda

Charlton Athletic: Darren Pratley, Macauley Bonne

LU vs CHL match prediction

Leeds United are the favourites in the game.

Note: The LU vs CHL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LU vs CHL Dream11 team selection does not guarantee positive results.

