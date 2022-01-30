Luis Diaz's Contract Details Revealed As Liverpool Beat Tottenham Hotspur To Sign Player

Liverpool has reportedly hijacked Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of signing Porto star Luis Diaz by penning him to a five-year contract until the summer of 2027.

It is believed that the Colombian winger has completed his medical in South America, where he is scheduled to play against Argentina in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match. Here is a look at Luis Diaz's contract details as the Reds complete their first major signing of the January 2022 transfer window.

Luis Diaz's contract details at Liverpool revealed

According to top transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz has signed a long-term deal with Liverpool until 2027. The Italian journalist also released a picture of the Colombian winger signing his contract with the Reds shirt to provide validation that the deal has indeed been completed.

Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC



Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.



Here-we-go 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kzMnvhUmdi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Romano also revealed the inside details of Luis Diaz's contract as he stated that an agreement has been reached between the clubs of a €40 million guaranteed fee upfront with potential add ons of €20 million more. It is expected that the paperwork between all the parties involved will be completed soon.

Liverpool hijacks Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Luis Diaz

While Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on signing a few players over the past few weeks, none of them would be as disappointing as missing the opportunity to sign Porto star winger Luis Diaz. Reports suggest that Porto had accepted an offer from Spurs for the Colombian, only until the Reds swung the deal in their favour at the last minute.

Luis Diaz could help Liverpool in title battle against Manchester City

Liverpool seems to be the only side that has an outside chance of fighting Manchester City for the Premier League title this season as Pep Guardiola's side have achieved a strong lead at the top of the table. The Citizens currently lead the Reds by nine points, but Jurgen Klopp's side does have a game in hand. With the new signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool are likely to have more options available to them as they try and take this season's title fight right down to the wire.

