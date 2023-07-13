Luis Enrique directs PSG to raid Manchester United's no.1 transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain have been quite busy in the summer transfer market having roped in a number of players. The French club also announced the appointment of former FC Barcelona manager Luis Enrique recently and will seek a change of their fortunes next season. The likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos also have left the club this summer.

3 things you need to know

PSG have failed to reflect their domination in the Champions League

The project at PSG still revolves around Kylian Mbappe

PSG already announced the signings of Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez

PSG are weighing up a move for Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

PSG reportedly have set their sights on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund who is also on the radar of Manchester United. The 20-year-old is touted to be one of the most emerging youngsters in the football world currently. The future of Kylian Mbappe has remained unsolved and there is a possibility that PSG might lose the player this summer.

United have already seen their attempt to lure the club failed as the Ree Devils tried to sweeten the offer by offering a player in the deal. Now as per reports, PSG are all set to rival the Red Devils for Hojlund and could test Atalanta's resolve with a teasing offer in the upcoming days.

Rasmus Hojlund remains one of the most preferred targets for clubs

Atalanta have reportedly slapped an £86 million price tag on the Danish striker who featured in 32 Serie A games last season. PSG are already lighter in their attacking ranks following the departure of Messi while Neymar has had his persistent injury issues in the last couple of seasons.

In this scenario, PSG need to invest to boost their attacking options and Hojlund could be the solution to their problems. An out-and-out centre forward Hojlund has shown glimpses of promise in the Italian top flight. Eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG did enquire about the availability of the player.

"Told Rasmus Højlund remains on top of Manchester United's list as the new striker. In personal terms, never an issue as he’s very keen on the move. Man United never sent any official bid yet — just talks on the club/player side as the priority is the new GK. PSG also inquired about Højlund."

It remains to be seen who wins the race for Hojlund as both sides will feel the need to strengthen their sides