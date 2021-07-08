Luis Enrique Reaps Reward For Euro 2020 Performance, Set To Be Offered New Contract

The Spanish Football team under the guidance of coach Luis Enrique surprised everyone by reaching the semi-finals of the Euro 2020. Despite the disastrous buildup to the tournament with news about coronavirus cases inside the Spanish camp, few would have expected the young team to go all the way to the semi-finals. The journey though was brought to an end by Italy knocking the Spanish team out on penalties

Luis Enrique to be offered a new contract by Royal Spanish Football Federation under one condition

Even before the start of Euro 2020 Luis Enrique was under a lot of pressure over his controversial team selection. The former Barcelona coach did not include a single-player from Real Madrid in the Spain squad. However, the risk did pay off and now the Spanish Football Federation has decided to reward Enrique with a new contract.

As per the report by Football Espana which has quoted Diario AS the RFEF will put a new contract deal on table once qualification to the 2022 World Cup is secured. The new contract would take Luis Enrique up until at least the end of Euro 2024, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2022.

The report from Diario states that the coach has the full support of Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation, and José Francisco Molina, RFEF sports director. Spain is the first of that group B with 7 points after three games played , with victories against Kosovo and Georgia and a draw against Greece. Sweden are only a point behind with a game in hand.

La Roja are at least looking assured of a play-off spot, which is given to second place as they are currently five points ahead of third-placed Greece, but again having played a match more.

Six players from Euro 2020 squad set to take part in Tokyo Olympics

With the Euro 2020 campaign coming to an end six players form the Euro 2020 squad will be flying to Japan to be part of Spain football team at the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic coach Luis de la Fuente announced a list of 22 players on Tuesday including Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri González, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo. Spain won the Olympics in men's soccer in 1992 in Barcelona. It won the silver medal in 2000 in Sydney and in 1920 in Antwerp. The La Roja team is scheduled to open its Tokyo Games campaign against Egypt on July 22.