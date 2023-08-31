Luis Rubiales could face 1-2 years in prison over controversial kiss in FIFAWWC final

Luis Rubiales has been under severe pressure since his controversial kissing incident during the FIFA Women's World Cup final. The Spanish FA president was seen kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso which triggered a massive controversy. Calls for his resignation have already been made

3 things you need to know

Luis Rubiales was seen kissing Jenni Hermoso during the FIFAWWC final

Spain defeated England in the FIFAWWC final

Olga Carmona scored the winning goal for the La Roja

Luis Rubiales could face a prison sentence if charges are proved

FIFA already put him on a provisional suspension and and full fledged investigation has already been launched by football's governing body. Now it has also been reported that Spanish prosecutors at the Spanish top court opened a criminal proceeding against him and it could have severe consequences if the charges are proved.

The prosecutors will also present an opportunity to Hermoso to involve her in the investigation. Rubiales could face a prison sentence of up to two years but as per Spanish law, he might not go to jail as jail term under two years are usually suspended if the person has no previous criminal record.

As quoted by ESPN, lawyer Ignacio Alvarez Serrano revealed, "The behaviour of Rubiales could be deemed as sexual harassment on the basis of current Spanish legislation. [The legislation] punishes such misconduct with 1-2 years in prison, and 18-24 months of professional disqualification. ... The problem in Spain is that this kind of misconduct is not usually reported to the police by victims because they are scared to lose their jobs"

Will the Spanish FA president resign from his post?

The 46-year-old also has been asked by his own federation to resign from his position.

“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF," a statement from the RFEF read. Rubiales can be removed by the Spanish Federation while the Spanish government also can take things into their own hands and can remove him from the office if they want.