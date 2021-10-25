Luis Suarez Names THIS Pick For Ballon D'Or 2021 Award; Says 'I Think He Has No Rival'

The Ballon d'Or is the most coveted award granted to the world's best footballer during a calendar year. This year, the award is set to be handed out on November 29, with several stars from various Football clubs in the running for it.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is among the favourites to clinch the honour as he lifted glory for both club and country this year. The Blues star lifted the UEFA Champions League in May before winning the Euro 2020 title with Italy a few months late in the summer.

However, former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is of the opinion that his former teammate Lionel Messi should lift the Ballon d'Or 2021 award this year. If Messi does lift the honour, it will be his seventh, having won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. Since the Argentine legend helped his country to win the Copa America 2021 this year, Suarez believes he has 'no rival.'

Luis Suarez believes Lionel Messi has 'no rival' to win Ballon d'Or

While speaking with Olé, Luis Suarez said, “I think Leo deserves to be the Ballon d’Or because he has had a spectacular year on a personal level despite only winning the Copa del Rey with Barcelona. What he performed on a personal level being the top scorer and top assistant in La Liga, obtaining the Copa América being also the top scorer and top assistant makes him even bigger to have it. Because in the Ballon d’Or, you should not only look at what one has done in the year but also you have to see what he is like as a player, seeing what he does year after year. I think he has no rival."

Meanwhile, Suarez himself is among the nominees for the highest individual honour. The complete list of the 30 Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees is given below.

Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees

GOALKEEPERS

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

DEFENDERS

2) Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

3) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

4) Simon Kjær (AC Milan)

5) Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

6) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Here are the first 20 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/tIHav6s9gx — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

MIDFIELDERS

7) N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

8) Mason Mount (Chelsea)

9) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

10) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

11) Pedri (Barcelona)

12) Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

13) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

14) Jorginho (Chelsea)

15) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Here are the other 10 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/auEMazmpEy — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

FORWARDS

16) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

17) Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

18) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

19) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

20) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

21) Lionel Messi (PSG)

22) Neymar (PSG)

23) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

24) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

25) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

26) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

27) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

28) Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

29) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

30) Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)