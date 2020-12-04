Luis Suarez Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Set To Return To Atletico Madrid Training

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid spelt massive trouble when striker Luis Suarez contracted coronavirus while being on international duty with the Uruguayan football team. His absence from Atletico squad brought forced manager Diego Simeone to plan out fixtures judiciously as another star striker Diego Costa was out due to injury. In a major sigh of relief for the club as well as the fans, the Uruguayan international has tested negative for the deadly virus.

Suarez tests negative, set to return to training

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Suarez has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The statement read, "Luis Suarez is to join the rest of the team in training on Friday after testing negative in LaLiga’s official PCR test. The Uruguayan, having followed the health protocols, has recovered from COVID-19 and is to join Simeone and the team."

The player will soon join the rest of his teammates, having missed out on some key fixtures for the Rojiblancos. Following his virus contraction while with the Uruguayan national team, the striker went on to miss out on the following game against his former club Barcelona, with a reunion with Lionel Messi, prolonged.

Major boost for Simeone as Suarez return gains momentum

Simeone succeeded in implementing his tactics in LaLiga amid Suarez COVID-19 recovery with Atletico Madrid managing to win both the games of the Spanish top flight, against Barcelona and Valencia. However, the Madrid-based outfit struggled in the Champions League, having drawn against Lokomotiv Moscow and defending European champions Bayern Munich.

Joao Felix bagged the opener against the Bavarians midweek in the first half, proving his importance in the absence of Suarez and Costa. But, the defending champions went on to bag the equaliser with Thomas Muller scoring from the spot after he was fouled inside the penalty box by Filipe.

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga standings

Apart from their exploits in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid have had a sensational display in LaLiga. The Rojiblancos have managed to rake up 23 points in nine games, occupying the second spot in the LaLiga standings. Simeone's men trail by just one point to league leaders Real Sociedad, albeit two games in hand.

