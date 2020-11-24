Atletico Madrid Star Luis Suarez UPSET With Lionel Messi's Situation At Barcelona

A possible reunion between two great friends - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - was delayed with the Uruguayan striker missing the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. Messi's struggles this season continued as his side slipped further in the LaLiga title race amid mounting conflict with the Barcelona board. Suarez, who departed the club last summer, has now spoken on the treatment being meted out to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Suarez hurt amid fractured Messi and Barcelona relationship

Suarez was forced out of the club after falling down the pecking order under manager Ronald Koeman. However, the club stood firm when it came to Messi asking for an amicable exit last summer. Suarez has now opened up on his feelings regarding a tumultuous summer at the Nou Camp, saying he doesn't approve of how they dealt with Messi's situation this summer.

The Argentine was recently slammed by a couple of Antoine Griezmann's close associates for the Frenchman's struggle at Barcelona. Following the criticism, Messi claimed he was tired of being the problem at the club, further hinting at a move away from Barcelona, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Suarez happy at Atletico Madrid

Speaking to Marca, Suarez insists he and Messi speak a lot, although their conversations are not restricted to football. "We talked about life, the virus, everything, but very little about football, about the goals we miss or about tactical systems," even as he shed light on his unhappiness at the treatment he was subjected to last summer.

Suarez claimed he was sad and hurt with the Barcelona board's decision to offload him. The Uruguayan claims five more clubs expressed an interest in his signature, entrusting him with the task of leading the lines. The Atletico striker asserts he has found happiness at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Suarez speaks on Messi transfer rumours

Speaking on the Messi transfer rumours, Suarez insists the club should have respected his decision to leave the club after everything that he has achieved at the Camp Nou. The Argentina international is linked with a move to Manchester City next summer, with no contract renewal with Barcelona in sight.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Luis Suarez Twitter