Luton Town Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, US & UK?

Chelsea will look to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup when they take a visit to Luton to face championship said Luton Town on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 12:45 AM IST.

Chelsea come into this game behind a loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. Both teams finished full-time and extra time on 0-0, leaving the game to go into penalties, a game Chelsea lost 10-11. On the other hand, Luton Town come into this fixture behind a 1-0 win Derby County and are on a three-match winless streak. While Luton Town are on a good run, Chelsea will go into the fixture as favourites. The team will look to put behind the disappointing ELF final loss and will be looking to make it to the next round.

Luton Town and Chelsea will be meeting in the competition for the second consecutive season. Last season, Chelsea came out victorious 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round fixture.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Live Streaming: FA Cup live streaming in India

The Luton Town vs Chelsea game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 & on Sony Ten 2 HD channel while fans can also catch the live action on the Sony LIV app & on the Sony LIV website.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Live Streaming: FA Cup live streaming in the UK

Tonight’s fixture will be telecasted live on BBC One with the game also being live-streamed on the BBC iPlayer app. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Live Streaming: FA Cup live streaming in the US

Those in the US can watch the game live on ESPN. The game is scheduled for 2:15 pm ET

Match Details

Match: Luton Town vs Chelsea, FA Cup

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 7:15 pm GMT (Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 12:45 AM IST)

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, England

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted playing XI

Luton Town: Steer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Osho, Lansbury, Bell; Adebayo, Cornick

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; Jorginho, Saul; Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku, Werner