Luxembourg Vs Portugal Live Stream: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In India, UK, & US?

UEFA Euro Qualifiers LIVE streaming: Portugal will try to maintain their winning momentum when they travel to Luxembourg for their second match of the UEFA Euro Qualifier on Monday. Portugal opened their Euro Qualifiers campaign with an excellent 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in the last match. The match will start at 12:15 AM on Monday. Roberto Martinez was at the helm for the first time since taking over the charge from former manager

Fernando Santos and riding on a Cristiano Ronaldo brace he made a winning start to his new stint. On the other hand, Luxembourg played a goalless draw with Slovakia in their last qualifier game and would be eager for an inspirational display against the Portuguese at the Luxembourg Stadium.

Where is Luxembourg vs Portugal match being held?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Luxembourg and Portugal will be held at the Luxembourg Stadium.

When will Luxembourg vs Portugal match begin?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Luxembourg and Portugal will begin on Monday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Luxembourg vs Portugal match in India?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Luxembourg and Portugal will be televised live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Luxembourg vs Portugal match in India?

The live stream of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Luxembourg and Portugal will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal match in the UK?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Luxembourg and Portugal will be shown live on Viaplay UK. The live stream will be available on Viaplay Extra. The match will start in the UK at 7:45 PM on Friday.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal match in the USA?