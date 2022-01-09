Lyon Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Lyon are all set to host Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their next league game at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on January 10, 2022.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Lyon vs PSG live stream details.

Lyon vs PSG live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Lyon vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Lyon vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 8:45 PM BST on Sunday, January 10.

A group of 2️⃣4️⃣ players for the trip to Lyon! 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/GZpfUC4pmI — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 9, 2022

Lyon vs PSG live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Lyon vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday, January 10.

Lyon vs PSG team news

Lyon predicted starting line-up: Anthony Lopes, Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Leo Dubois, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret, Emerson Palmieri, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele

Players unavailable: Tino Kadewere (AFCON), Karl Toko Ekambi (AFCON), Islam Slimani (AFCON)

🎙 | Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press today ahead of tomorrow's match against Lyon #OLPSG https://t.co/74xys06j3F — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 8, 2022

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Players unavailable: Neymar (injury), Lionel Messi (COVID), Angel Di Maria (COVID), Danilo Pereira (COVID), Gianluigi Donnarumma (COVID), Abdou Diallo (AFCON), Achraf Hakimi (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON)