MAC Vs MLC Dream11: Macarthur Vs Melbourne City FC Prediction, Team, Top Picks

The next match in the A-League 2021 season features Macarthur FC hosting leaders Melbourne City at the Campbelltown Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 24 at 7:10 PM local time (2:40 PM IST). Here is our MAC vs MLC Dream11 prediction, top picks and our MAC vs MLC Dream11 team.

MAC vs MLC match preview

Macarthur have been impressive for most of the season but have witnessed a recent dip in form. Ante Milicic's men are on a three-match winless run (1D 2L) that included a shocking 2-2 draw to bottom club Newcastle Jets in their last game. With 27 points after 18 games, Macarthur are in fifth place in the A-League standings and are four points behind leaders Melbourne City having played two games more. Macarthur are set to face their most difficult challenge this weekend as they face the leaders who have been in stunning form this season.

Melbourne City thrashed local rivals Melbourne Victory 7-0 last week thanks to five goals from Jamie Maclaren and a goal each from Andrew Nabbout and Adrian Luna. With 10 wins and a draw in 16 games, Erick Mombaerts' men lead the A-League standings by one point and a game in hand. Melbourne City will hope for a similar performance this weekend as they have their eyes set on their first A-League championship, having finished as runners-up last year.

MAC vs MLC predicted starting line-ups

Macarthur: Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne City: Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Connor Metcalfe; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout

MAC vs MLC top picks

Macarthur: Loic Puyo, Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne City: Jamie Maclaren, Craig Noone, Andrew Nabbout

MAC vs MLC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Adam Federici

Defenders: Curtis Good, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Scott Jamieson

Midfielders: Benat, Craig Noone, Denis Genreau, Connor Metcalfe

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren, Matt Derbyshire, Andrew Nabbout

MAC vs MLC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Melbourne City will come out on top in this match.

Note: The above MAC vs MLC Dream11 prediction, MAC vs MLC match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs MLC Dream11 team and MAC vs MLC Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result