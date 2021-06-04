MAC Vs WEL Dream11: Macarthur FC Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Macarthur FC take on Wellington Phoenix in the last matchday of the ongoing A-League season on Friday, June 4. The Australian domestic league clash will be played at the Campbelltown Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MAC vs WEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Get ready for tonight's match with our digital match day programme!



Read and download now 👉 https://t.co/XwuIq3DooR#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/DMyMCRjL8e — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) June 4, 2021

MAC vs WEL Match Preview

Macarthur FC will be brimming with confidence with the hosts entering the game following a narrow 1-2 win over Western United in their latest outing. Heading into the game as the fifth-ranked team on the A-League table, they have registered 11 wins while playing out six draws and suffering from eight losses this season. With 39 points from 25 games, they are on the verge of finalising their slot in the Finals Series and will be hoping to carry on their positive momentum in their match against Wellington Phoenix on Friday.

Wellington Phoenix on the other hand will start the game following a string of excellent performances which sees them head into the game following a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory. Heading into the game remaining unbeaten in their last 10 outings, the visitors find themselves slotted sevenths on the league table. They have recorded nine wins from 25 matches while playing out eight draws and suffering from the same number of losses this season accumulating 35 points. Wellington Phoenix will be eager to end their domestic campaign on a high and look to pocket three points and record their 10th win of the season against Macarthur FC.

MAC vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - T. Hemed or Benat

Vice-Captain - M. Derbyshire or C. Lewis

MAC vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - A. Federici

Defenders – A. Susnjar, J. McGarry, M. Milligan, L. Fenton

Midfielders – C. Lewis, J. Meredith, C. Devlin, Benat

Strikers – M. Derbyshire, T. Hemed

MAC vs WEL Dream11 Prediction

We predict both the teams to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Macarthur FC 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above MAC vs WEL Dream11 prediction, MAC vs WEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs WEL Dream11 Team and MAC vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result