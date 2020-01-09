The Debate
Harry Maguire's Injury Prompts United To Look For Short-term Replacement

Football News

Manchester United are looking to sign a defender on loan in the January transfer window after Harry Maguire sustained a torn hip muscle in United 3-1 defeat

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
arry Maguire's

Manchester United are looking to sign a defender on loan in the January transfer window. The decision comes after medical scans showcased that Harry Magure's injury was worse than previously feared by the club officials. The Red Devils suffered a major setback as Maguire sustained a hip muscle injury in their goalless FA Cup third round draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United look for a short-term replacement

According to reports, the England International was seen limping in the second half of the match and his name was absent from the team sheet in the club's 3-1 thrashing by Manchester City in the first leg of Carabao Cup semifinal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially said that he was unsure about the extent of Maguire's injury. However, reports suggested that he sustained a torn hip muscle following a challenge by Adama Traore. Maguire's injury leaves the Red Devils with a limited number of options such as Phil Jones, who played his first full game against Manchester City.

Axel Tuanzebe has been sidelined due to an injury and his return date is still not known while Argentine Marcos Rojo has not featured for United since the month of November. According to reports, Rojo is set to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window or in the coming months. Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly recently returned to first-team training after being sidelined for a long time due to a knee injury. However, Bailly cannot be trusted to stay fit because of his recurring injuries.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of United’s starting line-up since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player did play against Watford in the Premier League in December. However, he is said to have aggravated his injury. Pogba has now undergone surgery to rectify the nagging ankle injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to resolve United's midfield problems by making a January move for Ajax star Donny van de Beek. The 22-year-old midfielder performed sensationally for Ajax in the previous season of the Champions League. Donny van de Beek has been on the radar of almost every top club and Manchester United have a high probability of picking him up in the transfer window.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT


