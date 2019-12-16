Man United Fans React To Harry Maguire's Lacklustre Performance Against Everton

Manchester United fans were not happy with defender Harry Maguire's lacklustre performance in a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford as they were rescued by Mason Greenwood, who came off the bench to score a crucial goal past Jordan Pickford in the 77th minute.

Embarrassing he’s our skipper. — Varun (@varunb1085) December 15, 2019

Fans blast Harry Maguire

Maguire's lacklustre display prompted a few reactions on Twitter.

One person was of the opinion that Harry Maguire was not justifying his 80 million pounds price tag.

Harry Maguire did not worth the fee payed for him. There were better defenders around https://t.co/KePQvUr8gT — Utd_Time🔴🔴 (@RidSwayy) December 15, 2019

Another person said that the signing from Leicester City was not up to the mark and people were definitely expecting a lot more since he has not been able to make a mark at Old Trafford.

Got to say that I expected a lot more from Harry Maguire. I honestly thought he was more aggressive & more of a leader. I remember watching him play for Sheffield Utd where he played CB, CM & CF when chasing a goal & scored a 95th minute goal. Expecting a lot more next season. — Yer Man (@Drawski5) December 15, 2019

Another person questioned Skipper Harry Maguire's slow game and long passes in the game vs Everton as the Red Devils were behind by a single goal.

Someone said that Maguire needs to stop taking so many touches before passing on the ball, adding that the lack of quality was slowing down the team.

Mason rescues the Red Devils from a humiliating defeat

The Red Devils fell behind in the 36th minute by a controversial own-goal by Victor Lindelof as United Players appealed for what seemed to be a foul on goalkeeper David d Gea that was later ruled out by VAR(Video Assistant Referee). In response to the controversial goal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that there was no point in complaining as the decision had already been taken by VAR, adding that the technology will be better next season.

The Red Devils escaped a humiliating defeat as Mason Greenwood scored a crucial goal with a clinical strike 13 minutes from time. The 18-year-old striker became the 3rd youngest player to score a league goal at Old Trafford after former players Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.

After their reassuring wins against Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City, a frustrating draw showcases that Solskjaer's side still needs a lot of improvement in certain areas, to which Solskjaer said that the result against Everton was not a step forward neither was it a step back, it was more of a standstill. With a draw against Everton, Manchester United failed to reduce the gap between them and fourth-placed Chelsea to 2 points and are placed 6th in the Premier League with 4 points behind Chelsea and 1 point behind 5th placed Tottenham.

(With inputs from agencies)