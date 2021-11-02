Malmo Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Allsvenskan club Malmo are all set to face Premier League giants Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match at the Elda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden on November 2. As per the current Champions League standings of Group H, Chelsea are placed second in the table with two wins and one loss in three games so far. While the standings are led by Juventus with wins in three matches so far, Malmo are yet to earn their maiden victory in the current season. The last time both teams faced eachother in the tournament, Chelsea defeated Malmo 4-0.

Chelsea head to Malmo after claiming a 0-3 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League 2021-22 clash on October 30, while Malmo head into the match on the back of a 2-3 victory over Sirius in their Allsvenskan 2021 clash. Meanwhile, the Swedish club is expected not to rush their skipper Anders Christiansen from his injury, but Sweden international midfielder Oscar Lewicki is expected to be available for the Champions League after missing much of the matches this season due to injuries. Meanwhile, for Chelsea Kai Havertz will be deputizing as the striker once again with Hudson-Odoi also expected to get some playtime as well. Christian Pulisic is also back into the squad alongside 18-year-old midfielder Harvey Vale.

When does the Malmo vs Chelsea, Champions League 2021-22 match start?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match will start from the Elda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden at 11:15 PM on November 2 as per the Indian Standard Time. The match will start at 1:45 AM on Tuesday in the US and at 5:45 AM in the UK.

How to watch the live stream of Malmo vs Chelsea, Champions League 2021-22 match?

Football fans in India can enjoy the Malmo vs Chelsea, Champions League match by tuning in to the live stream on Sony LIV. The fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live stream of the match on BT Sport Live. Meanwhile, the match will be available on Paramount+, Univision Now, TUDNxtra in the United States (US).

How to watch Malmo vs Chelsea, Champions League 2021-22 match on TV?

In order to watch the Malmo vs Chelsea, Champions League match, Indian fans can tune in to the live broadcast by Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India, and the fans can watch the match on the Sony Ten 2 channel. At the same time, interested fans in the US can catch the live telecast on TUDN, UniMás. Fans in the UK can tune in to the live telecast by BT Sport 2.

Image: Twitter@/Malmo_FF/ AP