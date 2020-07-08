Man City And Juventus Leading The Race For £80m-rated Wolves Star Adama Traore: Report

Man City and Juventus are reportedly leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' star winger Adama Traore this summer. The news around an Adama Traore transfer has intensified over the past few months with the Wolves star catching the eye of several top European suitors. LaLiga giants Barcelona have also been linked with a move to bring Traore back to Camp Nou but the lightning-quick winger won't come at a cheap price.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Man City transfer news: Adama Traore to Man City?

According to reports from ESPN, Pep Guardiola’s Man City are interested in securing an Adama Traore transfer in the summer. The departure of Leroy Sane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich has put the blue side of Manchester on the lookout for reinforcements in their wide areas. Reports claim that Pep Guardiola's side might have to shell out a reported £80 million to secure an Adama Traore transfer to the Etihad in the summer.

Juventus and #ManCity are prepared to make a move for Adama Traore (24) this summer



Adama's valuation is likely to be in the region of £80m due to the remaining time on his Wolves contract.



[ESPN] pic.twitter.com/7681btdaDF — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Lazio Defender Patric Does A Suarez, Sent Off After Biting Lecce's Guilo Donati: Watch

Adama Traore transfer news: Barcelona and Juventus monitoring Wolves star

Adama Traore came through the ranks in the Barcelona academy before moving to England in 2015 and the LaLiga giants are reportedly monitoring his situation at Wolves. However, the Catalan giants are likely to make a move for an Adama Traore transfer only next summer as Barcelona are reportedly focusing on outgoing players in the upcoming window. The Blaugrana are mightily impressed with the star winger due to the Adama Traore speed factor and his dribbling ability.

Traore has the knack for getting past players with his speed and Serie A table-toppers Juventus are also keeping an eye on the Wolves star. Juventus reportedly want to reduce the average age of their front-line with an Adama Traore transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado are 35 and 32 respectively and Brazilian winger Douglas Costa turns 30 in September.

ALSO READ: Inter Milan Shirt Sponsor Pirelli Vows To Help Fund Potential Lionel Messi Transfer

Adama Traore transfer: Stats at Wolves

Adama Traore has scored four goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League for Wolves this season pushing them up to sixth place on the table. Traore has been a key member of Wolves' push for Europe and has also scored twice in the Europa League. The 24-year-old still has three years left on his Wolves contract putting the Premier League club in a strong position for negotiations over an Adama Traore transfer. Traore joined Wolves on a reported £18 million deal from Middlesbrough back in August 2018 and has since gone from strength to strength at the Molineux. However, It is believed that if Wolves qualify for the Champions League this season, Traore will remain at the club.

ALSO READ: Pulisic Scores, Stars Again As Chelsea Beats Palace 3-2

Image Credits - Premierleague.com / Adama Traore Instagram