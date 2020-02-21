Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Could Avoid Player Exodus Even If CL Ban Is Upheld

Three words have been the scourge of the Manchester City fanbase over the last week - Man City ban. In light of Manchester City reportedly doctoring their finances, UEFA enforced the Man City ban, meaning that the club will be unable to participate in the Champions League for the next two seasons. The Man City ban sparked fears among City fans that a number of their stars like Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne could look to leave the club in search of greener pastures. However, it now appears that Pep Guardiola is unlikely to lose any of his star players after the Man City ban.

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola could avoid mass exodus in wake of Champions League ban

Manchester CEO Ferran Soriano put out a statement in the media after the Man City ban, reassuring fans that the club did nothing wrong and would do everything in their power to overturn the Champions League ban. According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the Man City ban will not, in fact, mean that there will be a mass exodus out the Etihad. Maguire details that since the Premier League allows £105m in losses over three years, the Man City ban will not mean that the club will have to sell its star players to get back in the green.

"The fans can be sure of two things.



"The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so."



🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/rTBosxqX2q — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2020

The Man City FFP breach has also brought fears of Pep Guardiola leaving the club to the surface. However, the Manchester City manager has vowed to remain at the club even if the ban is upheld. Pep Guardiola's former club Barcelona lauded UEFA for the ban they handed out in wake of the Man City FFP breach. In his post-match press conference after the win against West Ham United, Guardiola laid into Barcelona for their comments, branding club president Josep Bartomeu's comments as 'loud'.

